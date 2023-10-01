Pump It Up and get ready for Elvis Costello at the Majestic Theatre

He will be joined by The Imposters as well as San Antonio-born musician Charlie Sexton.

Elvis Costello is heading back out on the road in 2024 and making a stop here at The Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on January 22, 2024. The rocker announced the dates for his 7-0-7 tour, where he’ll be backed by his band The Imposters and Charlie Sexton. His tour will also include Texas stops in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

Costello's set list at other dates on this tour has included some of his most popular songs such as Alison, Watching the Detectives, Pump It Up, and (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding, as well as newer songs.

Elvis Costello will be joined on this tour by The Imposters, which features the incredible talents of Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, and Davey Faragher.

"We implore you, dear connoisseurs, to mark your calendars, ready your senses and spring forth with willing, curious hearts for the extravaganza that is the 7-0-7 Tour,"reads the announcement on Elvis’ website. "As the days grow shorter,

anticipation swells. Remember that this is not just a concert—it is a communion of amorous spirits, an odyssey of pure, unadulterated elation."

Charlie Sexton will also be taking the stage on this tour, creating a unique musical fusion that promises to be unforgettable. Charlie was born right here in San Antonio, before moving to Austin to pursue his mucial career. He was just a teen when he gained fame for his 1985 hit, Beat's So Lonely, from his debut album. He later went on to tour as guitarist with Bob Dylan.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.majesticempire.com/.

