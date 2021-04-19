Psychiatrist testifies about shooter's possible motivations in 9th day of Sutherland Spring trial

The plaintiffs argue the Air Force failed to report the shooter's history of domestic violence among other concerns.

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — The ninth day of testimony in a federal lawsuit surrounding the Sutherland Springs shooting, wrapped up with analysis from a psychiatrist.

The lawsuit, representing victims’ family members, alleges the U.S. government should be held liable for the shooting on Nov. 5 2017 at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. As a result of the massacre, 26 people were killed and dozens more injured. KENS 5 is not naming the shooter.

The plaintiffs argue the Air Force failed to report the shooter's history of domestic violence among other concerns.

The lawsuit alleges the shooter name should have been placed in a national registry that might have prevented him from purchasing firearms including the AR-15 used in the Sutherland Springs shooting.

Dr. Jeffrey Metzner is a professor at the University of Colorado who has decades of experience in the field of forensic psychiatry.

The cross-analysis of Metzner’s testimony covered the shooter’s possible motivations for going through with the mass shooting.

Journal entries from his time at a mental institution revealed his at-the-time perceptions on religion, suicide, personality and interaction with others.

Metzner concluded the shooter was not devoutly religious based on Facebook posts expressing he’s an atheist and negative views toward certain Christians. Metzner opined he does not believe he committed the shooting for religious reasons.

Metzner said the shooter was not diagnosed with bipolar type 1 disorder but rather exhibited behaviors that better fit anxiety and other disorders. He also opposed a previous witnesses’ testimony who concluded the shooter experienced mental deterioration.

Metzner stressed the shooter's wife, Danielle Kelley’s, expressed desire for a divorce likely cemented his decision to travel 60 miles to commit the atrocity in Sutherland Springs.