The San Antonio Police Department’s Media Services Office was without information Friday about the arrest of a dancer at a gay club near downtown.

They did confirm the arrest of Christopher Angel Jimenez. The 27-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight at 800 Lexington Avenue. The location is the 800 Live Bar.

Jimenez faces charges of prostitution and a violation of the city ordinance for sexually oriented businesses. He remains in jail on a $1500 bond.

A person connected to the bar who did not want to reveal his identity said undercover officers knew exactly where to sit to make their case. The man also said Jimenez was offering more than dancing.

Larry, a man who said he is one of the managers at 800 Live, acknowledged Jimenez as one of the dancers at the club as he walked into the business. But he said that was the extent of his knowledge of what occurred.

“I don’t know. I wasn’t here,” He said.

Police list Jimenez as the only arrest connected to the 800 Live Bar. Court records show more arrests with similar charges but not confirmed to the same bar.

Christopher Oliva, 24, faces charges of prostitution and violation of the city’s sexually oriented business ordinance. David Andrew Hill, 55, was picked up on charges of aggravated promotion of prostitution and violation of San Antonio’s sexually oriented business ordinance.

