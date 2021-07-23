Prosecutors rest case in Otis McKane trial; defense to present case Monday

McKane faces a capital murder charge in the 2016 killing of San Antonio Police Det. Benjamin Marconi.

SAN ANTONIO — After more than 50 witnesses and 10 days of emotional testimony, the state rests its case in the trial of Otis McKane, the man charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

On Friday, the jury finished watching video of police interrogating McKane. The nearly two-hour-long interview with Detective Mark Duke highlights why prosecutors McKane carried out the act on Nov. 20, 2016.

McKane equated himself to a bowl of acid, a gorilla and a lion trying to adapt to society. He expressed his frustration over being unable to see his son.

Officer Christopher Enfinger testified before the court, sharing his role in the covert operation to apprehend McKane one day after the shooting.

Enfinger was a member of the SWAT team responsible for stopping the white Buick from leaving San Antonio. Enfinger was also among one of the officers who transported McKane to the magistrate’s quarters.

In his report, Enfinger noted McKane told another officer “it felt good” to shoot Marconi.

Elroy Brown, a clinical social worker, profiled McKane, who elaborated on the mental aspect of the shooting.

“He (McKane) felt like he at the moment, it was that point where he was pushed to a point of no limit where he felt he was kind of jumped off a cliff. It was too late to turn back and come off if after he taken that jump. Like he said, he went up and down emotionally. He had remorse, he had anger,” Brown said.

Dr. Erica Simon took the stand, sharing her account of the multi-group effort to try and save Marconi at Brooke Army Medical Center.

Simon became visibly emotional as she described the physicians’ attempts to rescue Marconi.