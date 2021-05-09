Argument over property ended in fatal shooting, Milam County authorities say

One man is dead and two others were hurt after another man opened fire on them over property, authorities said.

ROCKDALE, Texas — The Milam County Sheriff's Office has released more information after a fatal shooting Saturday.

One person is dead and two others were hurt after another man, identified as Israel Ballester, 39, of Pflugerville, allegedly shot them.

It happened just after 1 a.m. south of Rockdale. Authorities responded to the scene after a call for help came in to report a shooting. When authorities got to the scene, one man, identified as Dalton Shaw, was dead. Two other men were hurt and were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Milam County Sheriff's Office said none of the men appeared to be living in the county full-time but they believe the shooting was due to an argument over property.

Ballester is facing one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault. The conditions of the other two men who were hurt are not known at this time.