Escapee captured in Del Rio, police say

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas — Police in Del Rio said they apprehended an escaped prisoner who is considered dangerous. Investigators believe Roque Martinez, 39, escaped from the Val Verde GEO Correctional Facility earlier Thursday morning.

Martinez is a Del Rio resident, according to authorities. The Del Rio Police Department said it would provide more information later Thursday. In a press release, the department said it was notified at 8 a.m. Thursday about him having escaped.