HELOTES, Texas — The pastor of a Catholic church in Helotes has been removed from his position after two allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him.

Msgr. Carlos Davalos is accused of sending sexually inappropriate text messages to an adult and then making sexually inappropriate comments to a minor. Both incidents were reported to the Archdiocese of San Antonio's office for victim assistance and safe environment.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller said in a letter to parishioners at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Helotes that Davalos is no longer their paster. The archbishop also said he had removed Davalos' faculties to exercise ministry within the archdiocese as of April 30.

Garcia-Siller said the archdiocese informed the Bexar County District Attorney's Office about the latter allegation because it involved a minor.

Patti Koo, who represents SNAP San Antonio, a group that provides support for victims of sexual abuse, called on the archdiocese to tell the public the current location of Davalos and whether he is in proximity to public spaces where children may be nearby.

MORE FROM KENS 5: