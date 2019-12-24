HOUSTON — A woman who is seven months pregnant is being treated at a Houston hospital after being hit by a car.

Precinct 4 investigators say it was intentional.

Deputies responding to a disturbance in the 4700 block of Spring Cypress Road found the victim. She told them Vianey Galvan-Valadez hit her with a car and left the scene.

Galvan, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her bond is set at $30,000.

The victim was rushed by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. She is expected to make a full recovery. The unborn baby is also okay, according to Precinct 4.

The two women had been arguing before the incident.

