$1M bond set for man charged with killing woman who was 8 months pregnant, her unborn baby

Prosecutors say Keylin Hollins shot and killed 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez last September and also shot her 17-year-old boyfriend.

HOUSTON — Nearly four months after a young mother-to-be was gunned down in north Harris County, her accused killer appeared in court Thursday morning.

Keylin Hollins, 20, is charged with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Jennifer Hernandez, 20 -- who was eight months pregnant -- and her unborn baby.

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Sept. 18, 2022.

A judge set Hollins' bond at $1 million for that charge and another $50,000 in the shooting of Hernandez's 17-year-old boyfriend, who survived.

The couple was shot multiple times on Sept.16 after leaving a gas station on West Airtex and Ella Boulevard. Hernandez and her baby died.

Her boyfriend survived and described the shooter's car. He told Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators the gunman sped up beside them and fired multiple shots into their car, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. He said there wasn't an altercation before the shooting.

Family members told us the victim was excited about the baby and a shower they'd planned for that weekend. Instead, they found themselves planning a funeral.

The young woman they called "Nana" had just started her own nail business.

"We are absolutely devastated ... Nana was a wonderful daughter, a wonderful sister, and would have been a wonderful mother," they posted on a gofundme.com account set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. Hollins has a long rap sheet that includes aggravated assault with a bodily injury, theft and evading arrest.