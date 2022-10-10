'You almost killed my family': Pregnant mother of 3 remains hospitalized after being shot inside car

The homeless family of five was sleeping in their car in Tampa when another car pulled into the parking lot and started shooting, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A pregnant mother, shot when a person opened fire on a car her homeless family was sleeping in early Wednesday morning, remains in the hospital. Her mother-in-law said she hears gunshots all the time, but this time it struck home.

"You almost killed my family," Meca Mims said. Her son was asleep in the car with his family at the time of the shooting.

Tampa police said the shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. The couple and their three kids just moved back to Tampa from Texas and haven't found a place to live yet. The couple put in an application for Tampa Housing, but was put on a waiting list. So far, nothing has come up for them, the family said.

Before the shooting, Mims said she felt something was wrong and asked her son and his family to stay with her, but they never got the message.

"I guess it was mama intuition," she said.

Mims heard the shots and before she knew it she was out of her front door running barefoot toward their car parked in a lot by North Oregon near North Willow avenues.

The children in the car during the shooting were ages 9, 4 and 3 years old.

"I heard boom, boom, boom," 9-year-old Mackenzie said. "And then I woke up scared...I saw mommy bleeding and I get scared."

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said the father happened to see headlights come into the parking lot just before shots rang out. He was able to shout to his children in the back to get down.

Their car was riddled with bullet holes and the parents were transported to the hospital. The three kids have been with their grandma. The mother remains at St. Joseph's Hospital where doctors haven't been able to remove the bullet in her head because she's nine weeks pregnant, the family said.

At this time, the Tampa Police Department believes the shooting was random, but has released a photo of a car that could be involved in the shooting.

Police now are pleading with the community to help officers figure out exactly what happened and who fired the shots. O'Connor admits investigators have very little to go on right now. She is encouraging anyone who may have information to call, noting callers can remain anonymous by reporting to CrimeStoppers.

Police officers took the three children to McDonald's for a hot meal and have arranged housing for the family for a week after the mom is released from the hospital. However, they'll still need help.

Family members have organized a GoFundMe to help them find a home. Click here if you wish to share their story or donate.