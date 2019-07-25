FORT WORTH, Texas — A predator who was "looking for trouble" the night he kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted a college student was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday, according to Tarrant County officials.

In June 2018, Joel Mambe held a University of Texas at Arlington student at gunpoint at an apartment parking lot and forced her into a car, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's office.

Mambe, 21, then made the victim withdraw cash from an ATM and took her to a different parking lot to sexually assault her, records show.

The man then took a photo of the victim's driver’s license and threatened to kill her and her parents if she reported the incident, police say.

Investigators say the victim drove herself home and immediately called Arlington police.

Officers later arrested Mambe in Fort Worth. They said he had a gun and the victim's belongings with him during the time of the arrest.

During interviews with police, Mambe admitted he was “looking for trouble” that night, officials said.

Police say Mambe used the money he stole from the victim to buy drugs, a video game and cigarettes.

"The strength shown by this young woman that day and every day since is beyond admirable," said prosecutor Tracey Kapsidelis in a written statement.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Mambe to 60 years prison on the aggravated sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping convictions.

Mambe was also sentenced to an additional two years in jail for possession of drugs for an unrelated case.

Court officials say Mambe will be required to serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

