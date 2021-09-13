Pre-K 4 SA closed Monday due to break-in

SAN ANTONIO — The school staff for Pre-K 4 SA discovered an intruder when they showed up for work at 6 a.m. Monday. This happened at the east side location, a spokesperson said.
Authorities said the school, located at 5230 Eisenhauer Road, informed families via numerous communication channels that the school will remain closed for September 13, but will reopen Tuesday.
Alarms were going off and an intruder was still in building, but staff followed protocol and did not enter building, the spokesperson told KENS 5.
Police apprehended the person who caused "significant damage" to the building, school officials said. No one was injured. No families or staff were present.
The school will spend the day resetting damaged classrooms and spaces.