Pre-K 4 SA closed Monday due to break-in

The school staff at the east side location noticed alarms going off and discovered the intruder was still in the building when they showed up for work.

SAN ANTONIO — The school staff for Pre-K 4 SA discovered an intruder when they showed up for work at 6 a.m. Monday. This happened at the east side location, a spokesperson said.

Authorities said the school, located at 5230 Eisenhauer Road, informed families via numerous communication channels that the school will remain closed for September 13, but will reopen Tuesday.

Alarms were going off and an intruder was still in building, but staff followed protocol and did not enter building, the spokesperson told KENS 5.

** The Pre-K 4 SA East Center will be closed Monday, September 13 ** East Center families - additional details will be... Posted by Pre-K 4 SA on Monday, September 13, 2021

Police apprehended the person who caused "significant damage" to the building, school officials said. No one was injured. No families or staff were present.