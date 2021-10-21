Report: Poteet HS band director arrested after allegedly touching student, making 'indecent comments'

The Pleasanton Express report states the Texas Rangers led the investigation.

SAN ANTONIO — A high school band director in Atascosa County has been jailed after allegedly making "indecent comments" and inappropriately touching a student, according to a Pleasanton Express report.

The newspaper says Sheriff David Soward confirmed Joe Rodriguez, director of the Poteet High School band, was booked into the county jail. He was charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact and improper relations between a teacher and student.

Rodriguez reportedly turned himself into authorities when warrants were issued for his arrest. An investigated headed up by the Texas Rangers began when a student made the allegations, adding that "he would drive by her house and stop by her place of work looking for her," according to the Express.