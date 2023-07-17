Possible drive-by shooting on west side sends two men to hospital

Neither of the victims are cooperating with police, which means details are limited.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating a possible drive-by shooting on the city’s west side that happened early Monday morning.

Police responded just after 3 a.m. to the 6200 block of West Commerce near Highway 151 for reports of a shooting in progress.

Officials say that two men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victim’s condition is life-threatening, according to police.

Both men were taken to University Hospital.

Officers say the victims are not cooperating with their investigation, which means that details are limited at this time.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

SAPD says that they are currently investigating the shooting, and reiterate that no additional information is available other than that this was a possible drive by shooting that left two people injured.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.