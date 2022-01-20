Positive COVID test delays sentencing for man charged with killing four in Kerr County DWI crash

The man charged with killing four members of the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club will wait three months before learning his prison sentence.

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Justice is delayed or the families of four men killed in a motorcycle crash in Kerr County.

Last July, police say a man was driving drunk when he hit and killed members of the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club on Highway 16.

Families traveled from all over the country for the suspect’s sentencing, but they learned Tuesday night the pandemic would delay it for another three months.

While vehicles pass the 2900 block of Highway 16 outside Kerrville, a group of men and women pause to reflect.

“These four men, including my son who are memorialized here, are remembered by thousands of members and family members within Thin Blue Line, a family I never realized I’d have,” Bill White told KENS 5.

Justice delayed: the pandemic pushed back the sentencing of a man charged with killing four members of the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club in Kerr County. We hear from one of the families at 4 @KENS5 #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/V7WUmRvGde — Troy Kless (@TroyKless) January 19, 2022

White’s son, Michael, was a U.S. Army Veteran turned Community Service Officer in Niles, Illinois, a city outside of Chicago.

“He was a fun-loving young man, and every one of these members met him,” his dad recalls.

White’s son and three other members of the Niles Police Department met with the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club in Kerrville last year. Some of the members were riding in a group from Kerrville to Medina when police say a drunk driver hit and killed White and three others, all law enforcement.

Jerry Harbour from Houston, Joseph Paglia and Joseph Lazo were identified as the members who died in the crash.

The suspect, Ivan Robles Navejas, was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday, but tested positive for COVID-19.

“It continues to prolong the agony and the pain,” White said.

White still questions how Navejas, who was in the country illegally, was behind the wheel in the first place.

“Where is the justice in finding out how this person was able to go through all he went through without being put away for other crimes allegedly committed?” White asks.

Navejas was out on bond for a 2018 felony aggravated assault charge.

Meanwhile, White says it is comforting to be with the other members of the Thin Blue Line motorcycle club, some of whom survived the crash.

White says he’s hoping the crash will inspire change in immigration policy to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again.

“I’d like everybody to keep the memory of my son and his brothers in his thoughts, pray for the injured and pray for their souls, but remember to think this could be you next,” he said.

Navejas’ sentencing has been rescheduled to April 20, according to the Kerr County District Attorney’s Office.