YONKERS, N.Y. (WVEC) — The Yonkers Police Department in New York was called to a Wells Fargo Bank on Monday, November 19 at 12:04 p.m for reports of a suspicious bag.

The bag was found by the department's Emergency Service Unit next to a dumpster. Officers tested the air quality around the bag to test for an explosive device. When results came back negative, officers searched the bag and discovered the body of 24-year-old Deshawn Cortez-Seaborne of Portsmouth, Virginia.

Officers stated the body of Cortez-Seaborne was intact and it appeared he suffered from multiple stab wounds and puncture wounds to his back, torso, neck and head that apparently resulted in his death.

Police closed off the area and interviewed witnesses and canvasses for surveillance video.

Investigators with the Yonkers Police Department are following up on leads and working with the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office to discover more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Yonker Police Detectives Division at 914-377-7724 or texting the keyword YPD and the tip to 847411.

