PORT ARTHUR, Texas — UPDATE: Police confirm Friday morning that they have found Kianna Kincade, 23, who was wanted as a person of interest in the murder of, Joel Lopez Martinez, 42 on July 19, 2019.

Martinez was fatally shot outside a home in the 3200 block of 18th Street when two men attempted to rob him and another man at about 1:15 a.m. the release said.

On 7/19/19 at approximately 1:15AM, Officers with the Port Arthur Police Department were dispatched to the 3200 block of 18th St. in reference to a possible drive by shooting. As Officers arrived, they learned it was not a drive by shooting, but a male subject at the residence had been shot. Information was received that two male black subjects approached a male Hispanic at the rear of the residence and demanded money. Another male Hispanic resident came outside and was also confronted. During the course of the incident, the second male Hispanic was struck with a pistol and the first male Hispanic subject was shot while trying to flee, and later succumbed to his injuries. The victim has been identified as 42 year old, Port Arthur Resident, Joel Lopez Martinez.

The Port Arthur Police Department is searching for a female black, Kianna Kincade, 4/16/96, who detectives believe is a person of interest in this case. If anyone knows her location or has any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Barboza at 409-983-8650.