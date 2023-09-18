Suspect in fatal shooting of man Monday morning has been arrested in San Antonio

Officers were sent to the home at about 4 a.m. Monday morning.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man on the east side of the city Monday morning.

Officers were sent to a home in the 1900 block of Green Ave at about 4 a.m. Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins,

The victim, identified as 31-year-old Isaac Flores of Port Arthur was fatally shot but investigators are not yet sure what the motive for the shooting was according to Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

Collins has ordered an autopsy in the case.

Flores' body was found outside in the driveway of the home.

The suspect, 48-year-old Armando Martinez is in custody in Bexar County after being arrested earlier today. Judge Collins says that Martinez is awaiting extradition back to Jefferson County.

Martinez had fled the area, but was caught in San Antonio according to Judge Collins.

Judge Collins told 12News that Martinez is considered a flight risk, so no bond is set at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

