'Completely shameless' | Video shows porch pirate steal Houston couple's wedding mementos

HOUSTON — For any newlywed couple, saying “I do” should be one of the happiest days of their lives. However, there’s a couple in Houston whose special day now carries a bitter reality.

Katie and Max Degwitz were recently married in Sedona, Arizona. Their priceless and irreplaceable items, like her custom wedding dress, veil, and family photos, were all shipped back home to Houston after the event.

However, now the couple is desperately trying to get their items back after someone stole the box they were shipped in from their Montrose-area home.

Security footage from their home shows a thief walking off the street up to a stack of boxes that were pushed up against their garage. The couple explained what exactly happened.

Max Degwitz described the man caught on their video as being "completely shameless" as he went through and kind of tested the weight of each box. Then he grabbed it and just took off.

“The veil. It was something that I would have passed on. And so that part sucks. And same with the dress. And then the pictures, though. We don't have any other copies of those pictures,” Katie Degwitz said.

The couple filed a police report but they are hoping that enough people will see the video and get their items returned.