SAN ANTONIO — You can hear chilling cries for help in new cell phone video of a deadly hit-and-run. A family was burning inside their van after a truck going over 100 miles an hour plowed into them. San Antonio Police are looking for the driver who ran from the scene. A father and a teenage girl are dead. Two other children are severely burned.

Jeanette Aguilar tried to save her brother and his family.

"I just tried to help them," she said. "But, I couldn't get the doors open."

Aguilar's brother was taking his family home just after ringing in the New Year. As he backed out of the driveway shortly after midnight, a truck suddenly slammed into him. Police said the truck was speeding up to 120 miles per hour on West Poplar and crashed into the family.

Aguilar Family

"My dad was in the flames trying to pull them out and he couldn't," she said.

Her brother and a 14-year-old girl died right in front of the family home where they were celebrating all night.

Aguilar Family

The family was able to pull out two other children who were trapped inside the fiery van. The one and five-year-old have second degree burns to their upper bodies and faces. The two suspects in the white truck kept going until they crashed up the street and ran.

"I hope that they get caught," she said.

The truck was left behind, and police went to the home of where it is registered. But they didn't find the suspects. Meanwhile, residents are fed up with the speeders in their neighborhood. They want to add speed bumps.

The family has established a Go Fund Me page for funeral expenses.