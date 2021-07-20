Young boy killed in apartment complex shooting on west side, police say

The boy's age has not been released. According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fight broke out inside an apartment and carried into the parking lot.

SAN ANTONIO — A young boy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on the west side at an apartment complex. According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fight broke out inside an apartment between several people and carried into the parking lot – leading up to the shooting.

Officers responded to the Gates of Capernum Apartments, at 8600 Waters Edge Drive around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found two people had been shot.

Police said a boy was shot in the head and he died at University Hospital. A man was also shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for three suspects that fled on foot.