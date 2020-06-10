Police: Woman takes officers on a high-speed chase

The chase happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Castle Hills.

CASTLE HILLS, Texas — A high-speed chase led off a wild morning across part of the city's north side.

According to the Castle Hills Police Department, it started at an apartment complex near Jackson Keller and Vance Jackson around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a woman led them on a pursuit through Castle Hills - running red lights in what they believe was a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said an officer was monitoring an apartment because of reported excessive drug related activity. The officer tried to do a traffic stop on a driver leaving the complex, but they say the woman driving took off.