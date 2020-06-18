Police: Woman shot in apartment building, shooter got away

SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot overnight in an apartment on the city's southeast side.
The San Antonio Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex located in the 4700 block of Rigsby Avenue, just west of Loop 410.
The victim had a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. She was rushed to Brooks Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Police found several bullet holes in the apartment building and shell casings in the street. They believe an unknown shooter opened fire from the street either on foot or in a vehicle. Residents nearby heard the shots, but no one saw the suspect.