Police: Woman shot in apartment building, shooter got away

The 26-year-old woman was shot in the upper torso and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot overnight in an apartment on the city's southeast side.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:30 a.m. at an apartment complex located in the 4700 block of Rigsby Avenue, just west of Loop 410.

The victim had a single gunshot wound to the upper torso. She was rushed to Brooks Army Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.