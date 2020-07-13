Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot by partner

Investigators said a couple was fighting when things turned violent and the man pulled a gun on the woman.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after police say her partner shot her Sunday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers from the San Antonio Police Department rushed to an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Lorene, just north of Loop 410 near the North Star Mall.

They found a woman with a gun shot wound to the chest. EMS arrived and rushed the woman to University Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the couple had been fighting when the fight got violent - the man produced a hand gun and shot the woman.