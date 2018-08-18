According to the Boerne Police Department, 45-year-old Melissa Rowley called 9-1-1 to report a burglary at her apartment but when officers arrived, no one was home.

Police went on to say that several minutes later, she called 9-1-1 again, but this time she said that someone was spraying something under her door.

A report says that the dispatcher the woman was talking to said police were in the area and didn’t see anyone. When police went back to the Rowley’s front door and knocked, that’s when they say she opened fire.

BPD says that neither officer was hurt.

The woman is now facing charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

The story is detailed on a Boerne Police Department Facebook post.

