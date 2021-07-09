Police: Woman attacked, shot on east side as she answered a knock at her door

According to the San Antonio Police Department, when the victim answered the door, two women forced their way inside and shot her in the stomach.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman was attacked and shot on the east side after answering a knock at her front door, police said. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Police responded to the Antioch Village Apartments in the 1500 block of Upland Drive near I-10 and East Houston Street.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, when the victim answered the door, two women forced their way inside and shot her in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in stable condition. There was a young child in the apartment at the time, but police said he wasn't hurt.