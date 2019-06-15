SAN ANTONIO — It was a bizarre turn of event's on the city's west side as police tended to a man hit by a car.

Police say around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, a man was hit by a sports car at the intersection of Zarzamora and Culebra near Woodlawn Lake.

As police were helping the victim, another car pulled up carrying a gunshot victim. Police say the victim was shot at a nearby house party on Poplar Street. The victim told investigators it was a drive-by shooting.

The shooting victim's friend was detained for questioning. Both victims are recovering at University Hospital. Police say they are currently investigating both incidents, and no charges have been filed.