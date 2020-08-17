Officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in Weslaco ends with one person dead

In a brief Facebook post around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the Weslaco Police Department urged people to avoid the Walmart Supercenter, located at 1310 Texas Boulevard North, due to a shooting at the store.

Police said a male with assault-style weapon walked inside and had an argument with a customer. According to police, he made his way to the back of the store where officers confronted him and ordered him to drop his weapon. Investigators said gunfire was exchanged after he displayed a handgun and he was killed.