Police: Walmart arsonist caught after he locked himself out of his car

Police say the man is accused of setting fires inside Glendale and Peoria Walmart stores this week.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Peoria police arrested a man they say set fires inside Walmart stores in both Glendale and Peoria this week. The man accused was caught in a unique way.

Officers and firefighters responded to a fire at the Walmart in Peoria on Lake Pleasant Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was started in the pet department. The building was a evacuated and there were no injuries.

Police were advised that a similar incident had occurred at a Walmart in Glendale the day prior, when two store shelves were lit on fire and burning with smoke. No one was injured in that fire either.

Multiple cities responded to a fire at Walmart at 83rd Ave /Union Hills. All occupants were accounted. The fire was reported on the north end where 2 burning racks filled the store with smoke. The fire was extinguished and no one was injured. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/v4jD1VjMi7 — Glendale Fire Dept. (@GlendaleFire) March 17, 2021

When officers on the scene of the Peoria Walmart fire were checking the area, they contacted a man who had accidentally locked himself out of his car.

That's when an employee alerted police that the man they were speaking to matched photos from the previous fire at the Walmart in Glendale.

After reviewing video and comparing photos from the Glendale fire, police took the man into custody, and identified him as 34-year old Rodney Wayne Cox Jr.

Investigators say Cox arrived at the Walmart, spent a few hours in the store, started a fire in the pet department and then stole several items as he left.

When interviewed by detectives, Cox said he admitted that he started the fires to cause a distraction for the shoplifting.

Police say the estimated damage to the Walmart stores is over $1 million.