Pickup truck driver hits car on Zarzamora, keeps going; then man gets out before truck crashes again and he's pronounced dead at scene, police said

The deadly incident happened near Monterey Street around 10 a.m. Monday. Police are searching for a possible occupant of the truck who may have fled the scene.

SAN ANTONIO — A major crash on the west side left a man dead. Police are trying to figure out why he crashed into a car, kept going and then got out of his pickup truck before it crashed again.

The accident happened at South Zarzamora Street near Monterey Street around 10:10 a.m. Monday. Police said the driver of a white Ford F-350 hit a blue sedan near Buena Vista Street and then kept going. He got out of the moving vehicle before it crashed into a curb and two light poles near Monterey Street. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, there might have been someone else in the vehicle that officers are searching for. Officers are searching for that possible person.

The truck driver has not been identified. Also, there's no word on how serious the injuries were for the driver of the sedan.