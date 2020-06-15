Police: Three people arrested in shooting along Loop 410

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back and sent to the hospital in stable condition.

SAN ANTONIO — Police made three arrests in connection with a shooting close to the northwest side of Loop 410 early Sunday morning.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, a 35-year-old man was found outside of 2831 NW Loop 410 around 1 a.m. Sunday with a gunshot wound to his upper back side. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

Officers found a vehicle and suspects matching the description of what and who they were looking for at the intersection of Vance Jackson Road and Wurzbach Road.

According to a SAPD preliminary report, Derek Medina, 21, threw an object, which turned out to be a 9mm pistol.

The other two suspects arrested are Kaley Medina, 21, and Daniel Serna, 37.