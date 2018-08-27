SAN ANTONIO - Just before midnight Monday, police said two armed men robbed a Wing Stop location near North Star Mall.

The incident happened at 7049 San Pedro Avenue.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, two black men with their faces covered robbed the restaurant at gun point. Police said they were wearing hoodies and had bandanas over their mouths.

The suspects stole a cash register and reportedly got away in a gray Scion. They also tried to steal from a safe, police said, but were not able to accesses it.

No injuries were reported, according to SAPD.

