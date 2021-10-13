Police: Teen killed in hit and run crash in Schertz; driver took off from scene

A 16-year-old boy died at the scene. Officers said they tried to revive him. They are asking the public for help to track down a suspect.

SAN ANTONIO — A 16-year-old boy died late Tuesday night after being struck by a car on the far northeast side that took off. Police said another driver found the victim in the road near FM 1103 and I-35 and called 911.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in Schertz. Detectives are hoping cameras from nearby businesses may have caught the hit and run and will lead them to clues on what happened.

The victim was crossing the access road, police said.

The Schertz Police Department is asking the public for help and shared about what officers found when they arrived on the scene: