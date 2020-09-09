Police: Teen attacks roommate with machete during argument

A 39-year-old man was transported to the hospital with a deep laceration to his left forearm, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering after being stabbed in the arm by his roommate, police said.

Around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, police officers and EMS responded to a home on the city's westside off Ruiz Street and North Zarzamora Street. They found a 39-year-old man on the sidewalk with a deep laceration to his left forearm. He was transported to University Hospital in stable condition.

According to a preliminary report from the San Antonio Police Department, the victim was drinking with his roommate and got into an argument. He said that's when the teen left the kitchen and went to his room where a short time later he kicked the door open and struck him with a machete.

Detectives recovered the weapon, but the suspect fled the scene and police are searching for him. He is described as being 17 and is wanted for aggravated assault.