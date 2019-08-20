DALLAS — Police say they suspect foul play after the body of a 22-year-old woman was found inside a burning SUV Monday night in the Lower Greenville neighborhood of Dallas.

The victim was identified as Sara Hudson. Her body was found inside the back of a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe on the same day as her 22nd birthday.

Firefighters made the discovery after they received a report of a burning vehicle at about 7:35 p.m. in the 5600 block of Alta Avenue.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found the SUV on fire and Hudson's body inside.

Dallas police say she appeared to have died from "homicidal violence."

Hudson was a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas.

In June, she started work as a logistics sales account executive at Schneider in Dallas.

"We’re saddened by the shocking and tragic loss of a Schneider associate from our Dallas brokerage office," read a statement from Schneider. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement in their investigation of this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the associate’s family, friends and co-workers during this difficult time."

Sara Hudson

Courtesy / WFAA

Hudson's aunt, Mia Aragon, described her as "quite the sportswoman."

"She loved fly fishing," she said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crime has been asked to call Det. Frank Serra at 214-671-4320, or email him at frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Callers should reference case number 168525-2019.

Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers, which pays up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More local crime coverage: