MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian woman is facing multiple felony charges after police say she threatened to blow up two banks and a family member.

Camillia Rose Jones, 33, was taken into custody Monday afternoon after officers found her sitting in a stolen car.

According to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea, officers had been looking for Jones since Sunday, when she threatened a relative with a fake bomb.

Jones had taken several road flares and put them together in a way that resembled an explosive device, Basterrechea said. The threat was reported to police, but officers couldn't immediately locate the suspect.

But at about 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jones walked into a bank at the 100 block of Cherry Lane and asked to access her account. Jones did not actually have an account at that bank, Basterrechea said.

When tellers informed Jones they could not find her account - because it did not exist - Jones threatened to bomb the bank, according to police.

Jones then went to a second bank in the 1600 block of North Main Street in Meridian and did the same thing, Basterrechea said, telling employees she was "going to blow them up."

Officers found Jones at about 1:45 p.m., sitting in a stolen car near Cherry Lane and Todd Way, police say.

When officers told her to get out, she would not, Basterrechea said. The car was locked and Jones repeatedly refused to unlock it or come out, ultimately leading to officers breaking the car window and taking her into custody.

Jones was transported to the Ada County Jail and booked on felony charges of using a hoax destructive device, two counts of false reporting explosives, and grand theft, as well as a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Police say Jones does not have any access to legitimate explosives or bomb-making materials.

She is due to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.