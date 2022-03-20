Police still searching for suspect who shot man, juvenile in home

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for the suspect who shot a man and a juvenile in January.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in the 200 block of Moraima Street.

Police said the victims were in their home when they were hit by bullets. SAPD believe this is the vehicle the suspect was driving.

It appears to be a Volkswagen. The driver side door color does not match the rest of the vehicle color.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website here.