Police still searching for suspect who shot, killed deaf man

SAN ANTONIO — A man was murdered in June, and San Antonio police are still searching for the suspect.

The incident happened at 11:09 p.m. Friday, June 4, in the driveway of a home on 239 Nelson Avenue.

Police said the victim has been identified as Davis Gilbert. He was sitting in his vehicle when a suspect in a silver Hyundai Elantra drove by and fired multiple gunshots at him.

Gilbert passed away from his injuries. Police say he was deaf and unable to communicate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website here. A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.