SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for shooting and killing 52-year-old Alma Saenz.

The incident took place Dec. 15, 2011 in the 200 block of Cox Avenue on the city's south side.

Police said two men were arguing and then started shooting. Saenz was said to have been an innocent bystander when she was shot by a stray bullet.

The suspect fled the scene and they were never caught.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

RELATED: Man accused of stealing disabled man's vehicle, police say

RELATED: Men wearing ski masks force family into bathroom, pistol-whip father