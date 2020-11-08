Police still searching for suspect responsible for hit-and-run that killed a man

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for a hit-and-run that killed a man.

The incident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, on South Flores Street near Division Avenue.

Police said 21-year-old Antonio Lopez III was walking across South Flores when a white four-door sedan with dark tinted windows traveling southbound crashed into him.

Lopez sustained critical injuries and passed away at the scene. The driver of the sedan continued south on South Flores and did not stop to render aid.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.