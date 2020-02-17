SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in finding the person responsible for the murder of 35-year-old Coast Guard Veteran John Burton.

Burton was killed around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, on 7820 Woodchase near Bandera Road on the city's northwest side.

When police arrived, they found Burton dead on the sidewalk from an apparent gunshot wound.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.

