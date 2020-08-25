Police still searching for hit-and-run suspect accused of killing a 42-year-old man

Police believe the suspect's vehicle is a full-size 2013 to 2015 dark colored Chevy truck.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hit and killed by a moving vehicle in mid-August and authorities are still searching for the suspect, San Antonio police said.

The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, on Culebra Road and Zarzamora Street near Woodlawn Lake Park.

Police said 42-year-old Pablo Hernandez was walking when he was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on Culebra. He was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to an arrest.