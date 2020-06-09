STANDOFF OVER: One man in custody after firing shots in shopping center in 5 Points area of Calallen

A male barricaded himself inside a vehicle in front of the parking lot of a Popeye's Restaurant and appeared to be armed and dangerous. He is now in custody.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A standoff on the 13000 block of Northwest Boulevard in the Five Points area of Calallen is now over after one man was taken into custody.

Police are now longer asking the public to avoid the area and roads are now open.

According to CCPD, officers were called to the 13,000 block of Northwest Boulevard just before 3 p.m. in response to a person threatening suicide.

The call was eventually upgraded to shots at a nearby fast food restaurant.

The man barricaded himself inside a vehicle in front of the parking lot of a Popeye's Restaurant and appeared to be armed and dangerous.

When officers arrived they made contact with a man they said was in in a crisis.

A swat team was called to assist officers already on scene as they tried to calm the man down.