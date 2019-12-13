ST PAUL, Minn. — A very bold porch pirate took the audacious step of leaving a "thank you" note in the place of a stolen package, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Police posted a photo of the note on their Facebook page Friday. They said two days ago, a woman was notified that her package had been delivered around noon. When she got to her home on the 800 block of Watson Avenue at 5 p.m., the package was missing.

She did find this note, though: "So just a quick little thank you for leaving me the opportunity of stealing your package very nice of you," it read. It was signed by "The new owner of your package."

RELATED: Suspect your package was stolen? Here's what you can do after

RELATED: Free ways to keep your packages safe from "Porch Pirates" this holiday season

St. Paul Police called the note "unbelievable."

"Know that we’re doing all we can to identify and arrest these Scrooges (see: bait packages)," they wrote. "But we could also use your help to prevent these crimes."

The tips police are suggesting for avoiding falling victim to this kind of theft:

Require a signature for delivery

Have the package delivered to a trusted neighbor

Have the package delivered to your work

Have the package delivered to an Amazon locker

Have the package delivered to a neighborhood store.

"It’s bad enough that we have to worry about people stealing our packages," police concluded their post. "But now they're leaving thank you notes? Bah humbug."