Patrol unit riddled with bullet holes after man opens fire with 'AK-47-style' rifle, HPD says

HPD Assist. Chief Wyatt Martin said the officers were lucky to not have been wounded after the windshield of their patrol unit was left riddled with bullet holes.

HOUSTON — A man armed with a rifle was shot multiple times after opening fire on police during a shootout early Thursday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just before 1 a.m. on Bingle Road near Highway 290. Houston police said this started when police spotted a car driving erratically, running red lights, and speeding.

Police tried to stop the 34-year-old driver, but then he threw something out of the car before turning south on Bingle Road. The driver then lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a tree and spun around.

The driver then open fire with a short "AK-47" style rifle that didn’t have a stock through his windshield at the police, HPD Assist. Chief Wyatt Martin said. The two officers returned fire hitting the shooter multiple times.

"These officers were very lucky. If you see the front of their vehicle, the suspect was firing from inside his vehicle, and he struck their vehicle numerous times in the hood and in the windshield,” Martin said. “The officers were very lucky that they were not hit."

The two police officers, one a four-year veteran and the other a three-year, were not injured in the shooting, police said. The suspect driver was shot in the arm and leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

"Thankfully, like I said, looking at the front of that police car, it's a miracle that neither officer was struck,” Martin said.

"When you look at the windshields and look at the police vehicle, the amount of bullets from an AK-47 and they're not hurt at all, that's amazing," said HPD Chief Troy Finner.

Martin said the shooter could face attempted capital murder of a police officer charges. He was also wearing an ankle monitor, meaning he could have other charges pending.

Chief Finner said HPD is working with federal partners to determine if federal charges will be filed.

His identity has not been released.

The suspect - armed with an AK-47 style rifle - opened fire on officers and their patrol vehicle.



Thankfully, our officers were not struck.