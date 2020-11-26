Police shoot, kill man at RV park on northeast side

A man in his 40s is accused of setting his RV on fire and shooting aimlessly inside a RV park late Wednesday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Officers were called out to Greentree Village RV Park off O'Connor Road around 7 p.m. last night after getting reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived to the scene on the city's northeast side, they witnessed a man shooting through the walls of an RV. A standoff ensued around 10 p.m., according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police Chief William McManus said several hours later, the man set the RV on fire and started walking through the park and shooting indiscriminately.

A group of six officers confronted the male, who was believed to be in his 40s and opened fire on him, hitting him multiple times.

The suspect died at the scene. None of the officers involved were injured. They have all been placed on administrative duty during the investigation, which is standard procedure.