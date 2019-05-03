SAN MARCOS, Texas — A man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in San Marcos was released on bail Friday and now police are searching for additional victims.

According to the San Marcos Police Department, on Feb. 21, police received a call from a woman who said her daughter contacted her asking for help from a number she did not recognize.

The victim reportedly told police she was in Downtown San Marcos when she left with John Tate McFarland, 35, and that she could only remember having sex with him. Police reported the victim said McFarland would not let her leave when she first asked but, eventually, he drove her home.

SMPD

She was reportedly then taken to an area hospital for a sexual assault forensic exam and police launched an investigation.

McFarland was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with sexual assault. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was released on bond on Friday, police said.

Police believe there could be other victims from both the San Marcos and Austin area and are encouraging any individuals who believe they may have been assaulted to report the crimes committed against them.

If you have any information about this case or want to report a crime, call detective Sandra Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or email her at sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov.

