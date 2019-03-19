SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say two suspects are in custody and a third still on the loose following a shooting at a northeast San Antonio apartment complex.

According to a sergeant on the scene off Gawain Drive, a 36-year-old man was shot twice after an aggravated robbery at the complex. The unidentified victim is in critical condition at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

The three suspects left the area in a vehicle, SAPD says, and a man and a woman were arrested when it stopped. The third has not yet been detained.

There's no word from authorities on if the victim knew any of the suspects.

