Police searching for suspects who stole guests' items at Schlitterbahn Resort

There's a $4,000 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest. The two suspects were caught on camera last month.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Do you recognize either of these people in a picture being shared by the New Braunfels Police Department?

If so, you could be eligible for a $4,000 reward.

The NBPD is seeking tips from the public on the identities of these two burglary suspects who are accused of entering several rooms at Schlitterbahn Resort on the night of October 12. Investigators said they stole a number of items from guests staying in one of the rooms at the hotel.