Police searching for suspects who stole guests' items at Schlitterbahn Resort

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Do you recognize either of these people in a picture being shared by the New Braunfels Police Department?
If so, you could be eligible for a $4,000 reward.
The NBPD is seeking tips from the public on the identities of these two burglary suspects who are accused of entering several rooms at Schlitterbahn Resort on the night of October 12. Investigators said they stole a number of items from guests staying in one of the rooms at the hotel.
If you have any information about either of these suspects, contact New Braunfels Police or Comal County Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (830) 620-TIPS (8477), leave a tip online at or send a tip using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.