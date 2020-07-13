Police searching for suspects, possibly juveniles, who shot up a car

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for whoever shot up a car late Sunday night at an apartment complex on the city's southwest side.
The San Antonio Police Department got called out to the Winston Square Apartment Complex at 2500 S General McMullen Drive, south of Highway 90.
The found a car with multiple bullet holes, but no victims. The windows of the car were shattered.
Witnesses told police an unknown number of young male suspects, possibly juveniles, shot at the vehicle in the parking lot and then they ran towards South General McMullen Drive.